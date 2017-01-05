Perryman (knee) finished the season with 72 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

Perryman has yet to play a full season since the Chargers drafted the linebacker in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. While the 23-year-old has taken on more of a leadership role within the defense, injuries have dampened what was a generously optimistic IDP value heading into the year. While Perryman is expected to start at one of the two inside linebacker spots next season, his injury history will likely give IDP owners pause before drafting him next year.