Inman caught three passes for 44 yards in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

Despite being targeted 10 times, Inman was unable to haul in more than three passes for just the second time since Week 8. Still, in what has quietly been an outstanding campaign for the third-year player, Inman has developed into one of Philip Rivers' most consistent targets, racking up 40 receptions, 580 receiving yards and three touchdowns since Week 7.