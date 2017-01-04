Inman caught four of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

With offensive weapons dropping like flies in San Diego this season, Inman improved upon last season's surprise emergence in every statistical category. He saved some of his best efforts for late in the season, catching at least four passes in seven of his final nine outings. There are plenty of questions surrounding the Chargers at the moment, including whether Inman will be back. He enters restricted free agency as a big target who has shown himself capable of stretching the field.