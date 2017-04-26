Inman signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Chargers on Tuesday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.

Inman has waited in limbo since the Chargers placed a second-round tender on him just before free agency kicked off on March 9. Now that he's back in the picture, though, he'll have a chance to build upon a breakout 2016 season in which he gathered in 58 catches (on 97 targets) for 810 yards and four touchdowns. Potentially hindering his cause are the concurrent recoveries of Keenan Allen (knee) and Travis Benjamin (knee), who serve as two of Philip Rivers' top options in the passing attack, when healthy. Because Allen has played in just nine of a possible 32 games the past two campaigns, the injury bug could again bite and thereby elevate Inman's standing within the offense.