Lowery ended the 2016 campaign with 60 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to go along with a defensive touchdown.

Lowery's tackle numbers took a major dip after one-year stints with both the Falcons and Colts, but the veteran safety was a reliable presence for the Chargers in a season filled with injuries and turmoil. With two years left on his deal, Lowery is expected to return to the starting lineup next season, but should only be considered an IDP option in the deepest of leagues.