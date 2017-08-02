Lamp injured his right left on Wednesday and had to be carted off the field, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Lamp was expected to start somewhere along the offensive line, with the rookie taking first team snaps at right guard and left guard to begin camp. More information regarding the severity of the injury should arrive in the coming days, but for now expect to see some combination of Dan Feeney, Donavon Clark and Max Tuerk fill the role.