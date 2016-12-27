Henry did not record a catch during Saturday's loss to the Browns.

Henry curiously played in just 19 snaps Saturday as the Chargers struggled to keep pace with the winless Browns. Prior to Saturday's game, Henry had seen at least three targets in three of the last four games, so it was somewhat surprising to see his lack of involvement in the passing game. The rookie tight end will look to rebound when the Chargers take on the Chiefs next week.