Henry finished his rookie season with 36 catches for 478 yards and tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions by a tight end with eight.

A solid performance Sunday against the Chiefs highlighted what was an uneven first season for Henry. While the 22-year-old clearly has a knack for finding the end zone, Henry hardly saw a consistent source of targets, finishing with the sixth-best mark (53) on the team. However, fantasy owners saw flashes of what Henry could develop into if given enough looks, as the Arkansas product put together a four-week stretch early in the season where he totaled 18 catches, 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Much like the rest of the Chargers' receiving threats, injuries hampered Henry as the season progressed, likely playing a part in the regression, but Henry's fantasy value will rise exponentially should Gates opt not to return for his 15th season. However, should Gates return to the Chargers as expected, Henry could once again be relegated to a de-facto timeshare with the veteran, hampering the opportunity for both players to factor in more offensively.