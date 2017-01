Burse did not record a catch with the Chargers in 2016.

Burse was an active member of the Chargers roster for the majority of the season, factoring in on special teams as both a returner and gunner. But the 25-year-old rarely saw time on offense, recording three of his four targets on the season in Week 17. A restricted free agent, Burse is a candidate to return to the team in 2017.