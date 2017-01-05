Addae finished the year with 50 tackles and an interception that was returned for a touchdown in eight games played.

Despite missing eight of the first 10 games of the year thanks to a broken collarbone, Addae ended his season on a high note, returning an interception for a touchdown in the Week 17 loss to the Chiefs. Should the 26-year-old make it through an entire season healthy, something he hasn't done since 2013, he would likely post numbers similar to the upper echelon safeties, but until he proves his durability, Addae shouldn't be considered an option in anything but deep IDP leagues.