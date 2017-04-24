Chargers' Jason Verrett: Likely having fifth-year option excerised
The Chargers intend to pick up Verrett's (knee) fifth-year contract option, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Speaking to the media prior to the NFL Draft, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco relayed the team intends to pick up Verrett's fifth-year option. Despite tearing his ACL early in the 2016 season, this move figures to be a no-brainer, as Verrett has developed into one of the league's better corners when healthy.
