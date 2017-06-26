Chargers' Jason Verrett: Questionable for training camp
Verrett (knee) isn't allowed to take part in team drills but could return in time for training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "He's trying to get in there," coach Anthony Lynn said. "I had to kick him out of walk-through last week. He can't even do walk-though because that's considered a team drill...It's kind of wait-and-see, but yes I'd love to have him back for training camp."
Verrett has proven to be one of the best corners in the league when healthy but has missed 24 games over the past three seasons due to various injuries. While he's making progress on a torn ACL, it may still be awhile until the 26-year-old is cleared to take the field. Look for more updates to come once training camp rolls around.
