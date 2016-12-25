Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Leads team in tackles
Brown racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) and picked up half a sack during Saturday's loss to the Browns.
The rookie linebacker has come on strong near the end of the season as Brown led the Chargers in tackles for the second consecutive week. Despite missing three games this season, Brown's 3.5 sacks actually rank third on the team behind pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, showcasing the 22-year-old's explosive play-making ability.
