Brown finished his rookie season with 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered.

Knocked for his short stature coming into the 2016 NFL Draft, Brown was an explosive playmaker when on the field. While injuries forced the 22-year-old to miss the better part of five games, Brown also benefited from Manti Teo'o's season-ending Achilles injury, finding himself in the starting unit earlier than most anticipated. With Te'o set to become a free agent, Brown could enter the 2017 season as a sneaky IDP option should the Chargers opt not retain the former Notre Dame star.