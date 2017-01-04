Chargers' Jeremy Butler: Rarely factors in offensively with Chargers
Butler caught two passes for 11 yards in his first season with the Chargers.
Butler worked his way onto the Chargers' active roster thanks to injuries to a handful of the team's top wideouts, but the 25-year-old rarely factored in on offense once he was on the team. An exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, there's no guarantee the big-bodied receiver will return to Chargers.
