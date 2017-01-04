Butler caught two passes for 11 yards in his first season with the Chargers.

Butler worked his way onto the Chargers' active roster thanks to injuries to a handful of the team's top wideouts, but the 25-year-old rarely factored in on offense once he was on the team. An exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, there's no guarantee the big-bodied receiver will return to Chargers.

