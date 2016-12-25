Bosa recorded five tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

Bosa was the catalyst for the Chargers' defense Saturday, as the team racked up nine sacks in the loss. The rookie defensive end has been on a terror as of late, picking up at least a half sack in each of the last five games. Needing just a half sack more to record 10 on the season, Bosa will look to continue his recent string of strong performances against the Chiefs next week.