Bosa finished his rookie season with 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Despite missing the first four games of the season, Bosa quickly developed into the most dangerous defensive threat on the Chargers. Having recorded at least a half sack in each of the team's final six games, Bosa is expected to be in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and appears poised to develop into one of the league's top pass rushers in time.