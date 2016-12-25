Lambo made just one of his three field-goal attempts, but made both of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

Lambo was brutal Saturday, missing two separate kicks in the fourth quarter that could have tied up the game. After missing just two field goals through the first 11 weeks of the regular season, the second-year kicker has struggled mightily in the second half of the season, misfiring on four of his last seven attempts.