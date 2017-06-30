Lambo is in the midst of an open competition for the kicking job, ESPN's Eric Williams reports.

Lambo struggled last season, making just 26 of his 32 field-goal attempts, so it makes sense that the Chargers would bring in competition for the job. While neither Lambo or his competition, Younghoe Koo, an undrafted free agent, have made an impression one way or another, the team figures to settle the battle during training camp.