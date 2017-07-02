Chargers' Keenan Allen: Healthy entering training camp

Allen (knee - ACL) is healthy entering training camp, Geoffrey C. Arnold of The Oregonian reports.

Now nine months removed from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of last season, Allen was practicing in full during the conclusion of OTAs and even took reps at punt returner, according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams. However, it's possible the Chargers could continue to be cautious with their star wideout -- whose missed 23 of the past 32 regular-season games -- by limiting his workload during training camp.