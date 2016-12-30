Chargers' Keenan Allen: Seen running on practice field

Allen (knee) was seen running on the practice field Thursday, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As a result, Allen, who tore his ACL in Week 1, appears to be on track to return for spring practices. With the emergence of Tyrell Williams and Dontrelle Inman, Allen should fit nicely into what figures to be a dangerous aerial attack next season. Still just 24-years-old, Allen has been a focal point of the Chargers' offense when he's been on the field, but season-ending injuries in the past two seasons will likely damper fantasy optimism until he can show he has fully returned to form.