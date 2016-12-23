Farrow is expected to work in tandem with Ronnie Hillman in Melvin Gordon's (hip/knee) absence Saturday against the Browns, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Farrow rushed 15 times for just 39 yards and lost a fumble with Gordon sidelined last weekend, but he'll get another chance to improve his stock Saturday. Although Hillman's presence will give him competition for backfield snaps, Cleveland's 31st-ranked defense makes for an ideal matchup.