Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Exits Saturday's game
Farrow exited Saturday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit, Farrow had logged seven carries for 26 yards and caught three passes for 19 yards. Next up for the Chargers' carries Saturday is Ronnie Hillman.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Committee role expected•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Fails to step up in expanded role•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Starting Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Likely to be named starter this week•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: May lose snaps to Ronnie Hillman•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Fills in for Gordon•