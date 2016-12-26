The Chargers placed Farrow (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Farrow left the field for a short spell Saturday in Cleveland to undergo an evaluation on his shoulder but ultimately returned to action. With 57 yards from scrimmage by game's end, he'll finish the season with 60 carries for 192 yards and 13 receptions (on 16 targets) for 70 yards in 13 games, including starts in his final two appearances. By joining Danny Woodhead (knee) and Brandon Oliver (Achilles) on injured reserve, Farrow will leave the Chargers' backfield to Melvin Gordon, who is day-to-day with hip and knee injuries, and Ronnie Hillman.