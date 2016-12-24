Farrow rushed nine times for 28 yards, and caught all four of his targets for 29 more in Saturday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.

Farrow left the game with a shoulder injury, but was able to return to his backfield committee with Ronnie Hillman shortly thereafter. He failed to impress against the league's second-worst run defense, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. The rookie out of Houston has gotten 40 carries over the past three weeks with Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) on the shelf, but has just 122 rushing yards without a touchdown in that span. Even if Gordon can't go in Week 17, don't expect Farrow to produce in a tougher matchup with the Chiefs.