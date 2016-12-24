Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Returns to Saturday's game
Farrow returned to Saturday's game against the Browns after exiting the contest with a shoulder injury, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
With Melvin Gordon out, Farrow and Ronnie Hillman are handling the Chargers' Week 16 backfield duties.
