Toomer signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Chargers, Rickey Henne of the team's official site reports.

Toomer will join a crowded Chargers linebacking core, with Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown presumably pegged for starting roles. Should either player go down with an injury, Toomer could be a sneaky IDP candidate as the 28-year-old recorded 75 tackles in 13 games with the Chargers last season