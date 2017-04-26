Chargers' Korey Toomer: Signs restricted free-agent tender
Toomer signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Chargers, Rickey Henne of the team's official site reports.
Toomer will join a crowded Chargers linebacking core, with Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown presumably pegged for starting roles. Should either player go down with an injury, Toomer could be a sneaky IDP candidate as the 28-year-old recorded 75 tackles in 13 games with the Chargers last season
