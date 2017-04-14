Tuerk will be given a chance to compete for a variety of starting spots along the offensive line, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Tuerk, now healthy after missing his entire rookie season rehabbing an ACL injury which he sustained at USC, could be a candidate to start at right guard, or even left guard, should the Chargers opt to move on from disappointing free-agent signee Orlando Franklin. The Chargers offensive line as a whole could be in line for a major shakeup come the 2017 NFL Draft, but the team's third-round pick from last season should get every opportunity to earn a starting spot heading into the new year.
