Head coach Mike McCoy considers Gordon (hip/knee) "day-to-day," Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Unable to practice since Dec. 9 as a result of a hip strain and knee sprain stemming from the Chargers' Week 14 loss at Carolina, Gordon will likely need to make his presence felt in that realm before game action is considered. His replacement in the interim, Kenneth Farrow, landed on injured reserve Monday due to a shoulder injury, which could help expedite Gordon's return to the field. However, if Gordon is unable to make the requisite progress this week, the Chargers will likely hold him out with nothing but draft position to play for. Such a scenario would place Ronnie Hillman in the driver's seat to touches out of the backfield in Sunday's regular season finale versus the Chiefs.