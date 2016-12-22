Gordon (hip/knee) did not practice Thursday, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's looking increasingly likely Gordon will miss his second straight game, as the second-year running back hasn't been able to make his way onto the practice field. If the recently announced Pro Bowl alternate does indeed miss Saturday's game against the Browns, look for Kenneth Farrow to get the start, with Ronnie Hillman likely mixing in as well.