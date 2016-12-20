Gordon (hip/knee) didn't participate in the open portion of Tuesday's practice, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

On Monday, head coach Mike McCoy told Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune that Gordon is "champing at the bit" to play through left leg injuries. In particular, Gordon's sprained knee and strained hip continue to conspire against his quest to play again this season. Due to the short respite afforded most teams, including the Chargers, in Week 16, he may have just two more opportunities to prove his health before Saturday's game against the Browns rolls around. If so, Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman should manage as a competent duo in place of Gordon.