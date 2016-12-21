Gordon (hip/knee) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gordon, who also missed practice Tuesday, thus looks iffy for Saturday's game against the Browns. If Gordon remains sidelined this weekend, Kenneth Farrow would be in line for his second start in a row, with Ronnie Hillman also in the Chargers' Week 16 RB mix.

