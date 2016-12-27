Chargers' Melvin Gordon: No practice Tuesday
Gordon (hip/knee) didn't take part in the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Chargers aren't required to submit an injury report until Wednesday, but the day-to-day approach that Gordon will be operating under this week hasn't produced his first appearance at practice since suffering a strained hip and a sprained knee in Week 14. On a positive note, Krasovic noted Gordon has made progress through his ailments, so the running back's status will be viewed with a watchful eye over the next few days.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Will be game-time call Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered 'day-to-day'•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Does not practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Doesn't practice Tuesday•