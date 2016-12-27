Gordon (hip/knee) didn't take part in the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Chargers aren't required to submit an injury report until Wednesday, but the day-to-day approach that Gordon will be operating under this week hasn't produced his first appearance at practice since suffering a strained hip and a sprained knee in Week 14. On a positive note, Krasovic noted Gordon has made progress through his ailments, so the running back's status will be viewed with a watchful eye over the next few days.