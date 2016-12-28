Gordon (hip/knee) participated in practice Wednesday without a brace on his left knee, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Gordon's practice participation Wednesday (officially listed as limited) supports the running back's assertion that he has a chance to return to action for the Chargers' season finale against the Chiefs on Sunday. Per Gordon himself, a call on that front is viewed as a game-time decision. With 13 games under his belt this season, the 2015 first-rounder has scored a total of 12 TDs and needs just three more yards to hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark.