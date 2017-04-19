Gordon, who participated in the team's first on-field workout of the offseason, is still recovering from knee and hip injuries that sidelined him for the final three games of the 2016 season, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Head coach Anthony Lynn seems to be happy with Gordon's recovery progression stemming from a Week 14 dual hip and knee strains, although he admits the team is taking it slowly with their former first-round pick. "Right now he's kind of doing more things straight ahead, and as we continue on he'll do more lateral movements. But right now he's doing good." One of last year's breakout running backs, Gordon figures to be a major part of the Chargers offense once he returns to full health, especially with former receiving threat Danny Woodhead now in Baltimore. While there's a chance Gordon could see his carries reduced given Lynn's hope to involve multiple running backs in the game plan, the Wisconsin alum should nevertheless be an attractive fantasy option come the start of the new year.