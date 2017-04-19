Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Recovering well from knee, hip injuries
Gordon, who participated in the team's first on-field workout of the offseason, is still recovering from knee and hip injuries that sidelined him for the final three games of the 2016 season, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Head coach Anthony Lynn seems to be happy with Gordon's recovery progression stemming from a Week 14 dual hip and knee strains, although he admits the team is taking it slowly with their former first-round pick. "Right now he's kind of doing more things straight ahead, and as we continue on he'll do more lateral movements. But right now he's doing good." One of last year's breakout running backs, Gordon figures to be a major part of the Chargers offense once he returns to full health, especially with former receiving threat Danny Woodhead now in Baltimore. While there's a chance Gordon could see his carries reduced given Lynn's hope to involve multiple running backs in the game plan, the Wisconsin alum should nevertheless be an attractive fantasy option come the start of the new year.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May face a bit more competition for snaps•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to take another leap in 2017•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Recovering from sprained PCL•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores 12 times in sophomore season•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ruled out prior to Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Remains limited at practice Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...