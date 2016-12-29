Gordon (hip/knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back limited sessions offer hope that Gordon has a chance to return to action this weekend against the Chiefs. Earlier in the week, the running back suggested that his Week 17 status will boil down to a game-time decision in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.

