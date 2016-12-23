Gordon (hip/knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Browns.

With Gordon sidelined again this weekend, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune indicates that he expects the Chargers to employ a committee approach Saturday, featuring Kenneth Farrow (15 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 14 yards in Week 15) and Ronnie Hillman, who logged seven carries for 34 yards this past Sunday against the Raiders. It's a nice-looking matchup for the duo, with the Browns allowing an average of 155.7 rushing yards per game to date. Only the 49ers are allowing more.