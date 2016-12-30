Gordon (knee/hip) will not play Sunday against the Chiefs.

There was hope that the second-year running back would be able to take the field Sunday for the Chargers' final game of the year, especially considering Gordon was within three rushing yards of hitting the 1,000 yard mark on the season. However after failing to register a full day of practice throughout the week, the Chargers made the decision to protect their star running back, ending his season early. With Kenneth Farrow (shoulder) also out after being placed on injured reserve this week, Ronnie Hillman figures to get the start, while Andre Williams, who was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday, could factor in as a change-of-pace back.