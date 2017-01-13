Gordon (knee/hip) rushed 254 times for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 41 passes (on 57 targets) for 419 yards and two more scores in 13 games played this season.

Gordon frustrated fantasy owners by losing four fumbles and failing to score a single touchdown during his rookie season, but the 2015 first-rounder showed precisely why he was so coveted with his strong displays this time around. With teammate Danny Woodhead (knee) going down in Week 2, Gordon started the season with 10 touchdowns through San Diego's first seven contests, emerging as a top fantasy tailback along the way. Without much competition for snaps, Gordon only had two games this season in which he neither rushed for 70 yards nor scored a touchdown. One of those came in Week 14 versus the Panthers, when Gordon was forced into an early exit due to a strained hip and sprained knee. Although those injuries prevented him from featuring in the Chargers' final three games, Gordon proved plenty capable as an every-down running back, averaging nearly 23 touches per week. With Woodhead slated to be a free agent this offseason, Gordon could enjoy a similar workload next season, when he should rank among the elite options at his position.