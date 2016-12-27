Gordon (hip/knee) told Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site Tuesday that he'll be a "game-time decision" for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. "I'm thirsty [to play]," he added. "I need to get in there. ... When it's time to make a decision I'll know how I feel."

Absent from the open part of Tuesday's practice, Gordon's availability for upcoming sessions will be determined by a "day-to-day" approach. Fortunately for the running back, he's of the belief that he's "making strides," but his level of participation in the coming days will raise his odds of taking the field in the season finale.