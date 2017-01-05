Ingram finished the season with 60 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles.

Ingram performed well in a contract year, nearly missing his career mark in sacks which he set in 2015. While the 27-year-old is expected to command a lucrative deal in free agency should he hit the open market, it's not a given the former first-round pick will return to the team that drafted him in 2012, as the Chargers may not want to match the price tag. Still, Ingram figures to be a pass rushing force for any team that does ultimately sign the versatile linebacker, and as a result should be on the radar in deeper IDP leagues.