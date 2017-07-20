Chargers' Mike Williams: Back issues cloud training camp status
While ESPN's Adam Schefter indicates that Williams is a candidate for back surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relays that such a procedure is currently off the table.
Rapoport notes that back surgery was considered a possibility for the rookie wideout a few weeks ago, but since then Williams has displayed improvement following a second epidural to address a herniated disc in his lower back. The No. 7 overall choice in the 2017 NFL Draft is, however, likely to start training camp on the Chargers' PUP list, per the Los Angeles Times. If that happens, Williams could come off the list at any time during camp. On that front, the Chargers' first practice will be held July 30. Williams' lofty draft status suggests that the team has big plans for the 6-foot-4, 218-pound receiver, but the reality is that the 22-year-old's current back woes have led to him falling behind in terms of gaining reps in the Los Angeles offense. Once Williams is healthy, he'll look to carve out a key role in a wideout corps that also includes Keenan Allen -- who is bouncing back from a torn ACL -- as well as Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman.
