Williams, who underwent a second epidural to address a herniated disc in his lower back, will likely start training camp on the Chargers' PUP list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Moreover, ESPN's Adam Schefter ominously notes that the rookie wideout may eventually require a back procedure that would derail the first-rounder's 2017 campaign. Such an outcome is not a lock, and hinges on how well Williams responds to his recent epidural, but until there's added clarity on his status, the 22-year-old wideout is looking like a risky option in fantasy drafts.