Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ends season with 33 touchdowns

Rivers completed 22 of his 38 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Rivers just missed setting a career high in touchdowns as he finished the season with 33, one off his best mark which he set in 2008.The 33-year-old also ended the season with 4,386 passing yards, good for fifth-best in the league and the eighth time Rivers has thrown for over 4,000 yards in the last nine seasons. Those figures are even more stunning given the fact Rivers was without two of his favorite receiving threats, Keenan Allen (knee) and Danny Woodhead (knee) for the majority of the season. Still, the late surge in interceptions was troubling, as the quarterback threw 14 picks through the final seven games en route to a league-leading 21 picks, also a career high. That high total could be chalked up to Rivers feeling the need to press the issue, as the team was beset by injuries by the end of the year. With the emergence of Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry, Rivers figures to have plenty of weapons should the aforementioned Allen and Woodhead return to full health next season. If they can all stay healthy, no small task given the Chargers' injury history the last two seasons, Rivers should be primed for another excellent fantasy season.