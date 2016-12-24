Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tops 30 touchdowns for fifth time
Rivers completed 23 of 46 passes for 322 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.
Rivers' very first pass was a 50-yarder to former Browns receiver Travis Benjamin, and his next completion was a 1-yard touchdown to Antonio Gates to cap the drive. He added another 1-yard passing score to Tyrell Williams in the second half, benefiting from the running game's inability to convert in close with Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) out. The 35-year-old quarterback has thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games en route to his fifth career 30-touchdown campaign.
