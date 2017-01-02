Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns, picks in loss

Rivers completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two picks in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Rivers' touchdown strike to long-time friend Antonio Gates in the second quarter put San Diego in control. He followed it with two picks later in the second quarter and by the time Rivers connected with Hunter Henry for a score in the fourth quarter, the game was already out of reach. Plenty of uncertainty surrounds the Chargers - location, coaching staff and Rivers himself. Wrapping up the season with a career low in completion percentage (60.4 percent) and high in interceptions (21) will do little to quell questions for a team that is otherwise in rebuilding mode.