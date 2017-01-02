Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns, picks in loss
Rivers completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two picks in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Rivers' touchdown strike to long-time friend Antonio Gates in the second quarter put San Diego in control. He followed it with two picks later in the second quarter and by the time Rivers connected with Hunter Henry for a score in the fourth quarter, the game was already out of reach. Plenty of uncertainty surrounds the Chargers - location, coaching staff and Rivers himself. Wrapping up the season with a career low in completion percentage (60.4 percent) and high in interceptions (21) will do little to quell questions for a team that is otherwise in rebuilding mode.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tops 30 touchdowns for fifth time•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws two touchdowns in loss to Raiders•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Struggles in Week 14 loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws costly interceptions in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws three touchdowns in win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws four interceptions in final quarter•