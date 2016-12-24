Chargers' Ronnie Hillman: Awful in Week 16 loss

Hillman rushed nine times for six yards, and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Saturday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.

Hillman took the reins in the backfield for a while as Kenneth Farrow exited briefly due to a shoulder injury, and otherwise split snaps with the rookie throughout. His extra playing time with starter Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) out didn't amount to anything, though, as the journeyman running back managed a disastrous 0.7 yards per attempt against the league's second-worst run defense.