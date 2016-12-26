Chargers' Ronnie Hillman: Could see expanded role in Week 17

With Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) day-to-day and Kenneth Farrow on IR, Hillman could be in for an expanded role in Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs.

Hillman carried nine times for just six yards, and did not catch a pass in Saturday's loss to the Browns, but if Gordon can't play Sunday, Hillman would be placed in a position where he could bounce back in some fashion in Week 17, simply based on necessity.