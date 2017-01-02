Chargers' Ronnie Hillman: Finishes the year with over 200 total yards

Hillman finished the season with 131 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards playing parts of the year with the Vikings and the Chargers.

Hillman joined the Chargers late in the season and immediately became a factor following injuries to Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) and Kenneth Farrow (shoulder). While the journeyman running back likely doesn't factor into the organization's long-term plans given the emergence of Gordon, Hillman played well enough through the final few weeks to at least warrant interest from other teams during the offseason. There's even a possibility Hillman could return to the Chargers, given that both Branden Oliver and Danny Woodhead are unrestricted free agents this offseason, but even a return to his current team would not necessarily guarantee fantasy relevance next year.