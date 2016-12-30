Chargers' Ronnie Hillman: Likely to get the start Sunday

With Melvin Gordon (knee/hip) ruled out, Hillman figures to get the start Sunday against the Chiefs.

Hillman has played sparingly since joining the Chargers, but the veteran running back will get plenty of opportunities Sunday with Gordon and Kenneth Farrow (shoulder) done for the season. While there's a chance the Chargers opt to use former Giants' running back Andre Williams as an early-down back, Hillman had been seeing time in passing downs already and appears to have a better grasp of the playbook, given that Williams had been toiling away on the Chargers' practice squad prior to his call-up this week. Against a mediocre Chiefs' run defense, Hillman figures to put up enough numbers for a desperate owner to justify using in a standard league.